Cloud in the shape of Jesus Christ is spotted in the skies over the West Midlands 

January 20, 2020
Heavens above! Cloud within the form of Jesus Christ is noticed within the skies over the West Midlands

  • Caroline Hawthorne, 42, noticed weird formation in Willenhall, West Midlands
  • She took the snap on her iPhone SE moments earlier than the cloud drifted aside 
  • Her family and friends members likened the eerie picture to Jesus or an angel

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

A lady took an image of a cloud formed like Jesus Christ because it floated above her home.

Caroline Hawthorne, 42, was making a cup of tea when she noticed the weird formation from her kitchen window in Willenhall, West Midlands.

She grabbed her iPhone SE and took the snap moments earlier than the cloud drifted aside on January four.

Caroline Hawthorne, 42, took an image of a cloud above her home that she says seems to be like Jesus Christ

Ms Hawthorne mentioned she despatched the image to family and friends members who likened the eerie picture to Jesus or an angel.

The copywriter, who lives alone, mentioned: ‘It was actually odd.

‘The sky was fairly cloudy and there was this bizarre cloud formation.

‘Individuals have been telling me it seems to be like an angel or Jesus together with his arms outstretched.

She grabbed her iPhone SE and took the snap moments earlier than the cloud drifted aside on January four

‘The remainder of the sky was ordinarily cloudy apart from this formation, which stayed there for some time.

‘It was a bit eerie. It is gray with an overview of white and appears like a twister.

‘Possibly, that is what it was. It went previous at 10.30am however I made certain to get an image earlier than the cloud drifted aside.

‘It was so weird and I’ve by no means seen something prefer it.’

