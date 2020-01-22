CM Punk Compares Becky Lynch & Asuka To Batman & Joker

At any time when CM Punk seems on WWE Backstage it actually appears like a must-see occasion for the WWE Universe, lots of whom nonetheless consider of their coronary heart of hearts that he’ll make an in-ring return at some point.

No matter whether or not or not you occur to agree with that concept, one factor that can not be denied is that he has some fascinating opinions on the best way issues are stepping into WWE proper now – from the highest of the cardboard to the very backside.

On final evening’s episode he took the time to debate Becky Lynch & Asuka’s ongoing feud as they put together to sq. off as soon as once more on the Royal Rumble this Sunday.

There has actually been loads of construct up from all sides for Becky Lynch vs Asuka and rightfully so given the storied historical past they’ve had collectively in WWE. Now, although, with WrestleMania proper across the nook, it’s time for one of many two to emerge as they put together for the showcase of the immortals.

Punk himself has been closely linked with a return within the 2020 males’s Royal Rumble match, to the purpose the place he’s truly one of many favorites to win the entire thing – regardless of claiming repeatedly that he isn’t going to look.

The Rumble’s unpredictability is without doubt one of the many causes as to why it’s thought of to be such a fan favourite occasion, and despite the fact that Punk most likely isn’t going to indicate up, the concept that he may is retaining followers on the sting of their seat.