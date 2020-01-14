CM Punk Might Be Considering WWE Royal Rumble Match

Edge is rumored to be a lock for a Royal Rumble entrance. Paige additionally joked as we speak that she would possibly enter herself into the lads’s Royal Rumble match to satisfy Brock Lesnar and “take that bish out.” Now CM Punk is likely to be pondering the identical factor.

When Paige teased that she would possibly enter the Royal Rumble match, CM Punk replied with a meme of Spider-Man one other Spidey. This might point out that he’s contemplating doing one thing much like what Paige urged.

CM Punk can be a fantastic shock on the Royal Rumble, however we’re undecided if he’s actually or whether or not he simply needs to fire up some discuss as soon as once more.

The one time we’re positive to see CM Punk is on January 21st’s episode of WWE Backstage. Then once more, that’s the go-home WWE Backstage earlier than the Royal Rumble pay-per-view so let the rumor mill start churning.