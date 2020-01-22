CM Punk On Vince McMahon’s Opinion Of Tag Team Wrestling & WWE Using Titles As ‘A Prop’

WWE hasn’t given a lot of a spotlight to tag workforce wrestling. This week on RAW followers have been actually stunned to see the Viking Raiders lose the RAW Tag Group Titles to Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy.

CM Punk spoke his thoughts throughout WWE Backstage. He stated that WWE typically views tag titles as a prop. Vince McMahon isn’t a fan of tag workforce wrestling as a result of there all the time must be one focus whereas the opposite performs the secondary function.

“I think the tag team titles are often like a prop, right? I know a ‘certain somebody’ doesn’t like tag teams. There’s always one star and then the other guy in a tag team. So, it’s nice to see them used as what I’d imagine is not the main angle on Raw. So, it’s interesting to see where they’re gonna go with it. If you’re talking thumbs up or thumbs down, it’s a thumbs up.”

CM Punk noticed how Vince McMahon views tag workforce wrestling and that’s not prone to change anytime quickly. Proper now the RAW Tag Group Titles belong to Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. Punk shall be ready to see what occurs subsequent together with the remainder of us.

In the event you use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information