CM Punk Picks AJ Lee For Best Promo Of The Decade

WWE has seen loads of good promos previously yr. For those who ask CM Punk the very best one belonged to his spouse.

WWE On FOX requested followers what the very best WWE promo was within the final decade. Loads of individuals determined it was CM Punk’s well-known Pipe Bomb speech, however he had one other alternative in thoughts.

CM Punk tweeted again AJ Lee’s “Pipe Bombshell” promo. Lee ran by a listing of divas and buried all of them. It created quite a lot of warmth and actually received the storyline going on the time.

It’s no surprise that Stephanie McMahon would like to see AJ Lee make a WWE return. She might undoubtedly minimize a promo and odds are her talents haven’t diminished a lot in any respect.