CM Punk Says Keith Lee Should Win The WWE Royal Rumble Match

CM Punk mentioned on WWE Backstage that there’s a distinction between who he thinks ought to win the Royal Rumble and who’s going to really win it. He didn’t reveal who he thinks will win, however his favourite is an NXT Celebrity.

Punk defined his the reason why Keith Lee ought to win the Royal Rumble match this yr. The Second Metropolis Savior had some actually good causes for making this determination as nicely.

“Keith Lee from NXT should win the Royal Rumble. He had a tremendous showing at Survivor Series and, to me is a big fish in a little pond right now. Not to say that NXT is little by any means. I think you need to follow up on things like this. You strike when the iron is hot. You saw the little moment that he had with Roman Reigns [at Survivor Series]. I think you need to follow up with it here. I think he needs to chuck Brock over the top rope and win that whole thing.”

Paige desires Otis to win the Royal Rumble match. She likes the little tongue twister that he does. CM Punk had a lot better causes for selecting Keith Lee.

The Limitless Lee is extremely over proper now and his charisma is one among a sort. It could be clever for WWE to strap a rocket to Keith Lee, particularly after Roman Reigns gave him a lot respect throughout Survivor Sequence.

Keith Lee had a reasonably nice response to this vote of confidence from CM Punk.

