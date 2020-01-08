CM Punk Tells The Miz To ‘Go Suck A Blood Money Covered D*ck In Saudi Arabia’

CM Punk has by no means been one to carry his tongue and it seems like that needs to be type of apparent at this stage of his profession. The man says what he needs when he needs, and he does so with an enormous previous smile on his face.

Alas, we’re not satisfied that he’s been smiling within the final day or so, because it seems as if somebody has struck a little bit of a nerve with him: and that somebody is The Miz.

After Miz made an off-handed remark about altering the tradition, probably geared toward Punk, the person himself responded with a fairly aggressive retort on Twitter.

“Go suck a blood money covered dick in Saudi Arabia you f*cking dork”

Whereas some consider this to be nothing greater than a piece, the content material feels somewhat bit extra private – and that’s seemingly confirmed by the truth that Punk wound up deleting his tweet altogether.

Maybe he obtained phrase from the FOX bosses that he’d stepped over the road, or possibly he thought higher of it and took it upon himself to delete it.

Regardless of the case could also be it’ll be fascinating to see if there’s any form of backlash to this, significantly as a result of WWE’s ongoing relationship with Saudi Arabia.

We are able to’t know for certain someway, however Punk is the form of man that has an enormous affect on a complete lot of followers. WWE gained’t need him spreading that type of hatred on-line, regardless that he’s properly inside his rights to level out the Saudi aspect of all of it.