CM Punk Throws Down Another WWE Royal Rumble Tease

CM Punk has not signed any sort of take care of WWE that now we have heard of. He solely has a take care of Fox to seem on WWE Backstage. That received’t cease CM Punk from teasing a bit bit.

Followers won’t see CM Punk in Houston on the Royal Rumble, however some are nonetheless hoping for a Second Metropolis Savior return. He’s nonetheless fairly excessive on the betting odds checklist of potential Royal Rumble winners.

The WWE On Fox Twitter account requested who’s making a shock look on the Royal Rumble this 12 months. CM Punk replied again with a “fingers crossed” emoji and an image of Savio Vega’s “Kwang” persona.

Punk was clearly having some enjoyable with this submit. Chiming right into a dialog with this subject material has triggered followers to begin speculating as soon as once more.

Issues had been actually kicked up a notch when WWE On Fox replied again with an image of CM Punk from when he invaded that indie present for a fast GTS. CM Punk continues to be not admitting that was him. (It was him.)