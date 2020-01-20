News TV SHOWS

CM Punk Throws Down Another WWE Royal Rumble Tease

January 21, 2020
CM Punk has not signed any sort of take care of WWE that now we have heard of. He solely has a take care of Fox to seem on WWE Backstage. That received’t cease CM Punk from teasing a bit bit.

Followers won’t see CM Punk in Houston on the Royal Rumble, however some are nonetheless hoping for a Second Metropolis Savior return. He’s nonetheless fairly excessive on the betting odds checklist of potential Royal Rumble winners.

The WWE On Fox Twitter account requested who’s making a shock look on the Royal Rumble this 12 months. CM Punk replied again with a “fingers crossed” emoji and an image of Savio Vega’s “Kwang” persona.

Punk was clearly having some enjoyable with this submit. Chiming right into a dialog with this subject material has triggered followers to begin speculating as soon as once more.

Issues had been actually kicked up a notch when WWE On Fox replied again with an image of CM Punk from when he invaded that indie present for a fast GTS. CM Punk continues to be not admitting that was him. (It was him.)



Growth goes the dynamite!

