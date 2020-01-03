CN Tower near top of list of world’s most Ubered-to destinations

News

January 4, 2020
Take that Buckingham Palace and the Vatican!

When it got here to the world’s most Ubered-to areas in 2019, Toronto’s CN Tower positioned third, in response to the ridesharing firm.

The one two vacationer sights forward of the CN Tower had been New York Metropolis’s Empire State Constructing (first place) and the Freedom Tower.

The highest 10 hottest journey locations the world over final 12 months, in response to Uber, are:

Empire State Constructing

Freedom Tower

CN Tower

Arc de Triomphe

Eiffel Tower

The Louvre

Burj Khalifa

Disneyland

Buckingham Palace

Golden Gate Bridge

Sydney Opera Home

Berlin Wall

The Blue Mosque

The Vatican

Nice Pyramid of Giza

