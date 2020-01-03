CN Tower near top of list of world’s most Ubered-to destinations

Take that Buckingham Palace and the Vatican!
When it got here to the world’s most Ubered-to areas in 2019, Toronto’s CN Tower positioned third, in response to the ridesharing firm.
The one two vacationer sights forward of the CN Tower had been New York Metropolis’s Empire State Constructing (first place) and the Freedom Tower.
The highest 10 hottest journey locations the world over final 12 months, in response to Uber, are:
Empire State Constructing
Freedom Tower
CN Tower
Arc de Triomphe
Eiffel Tower
The Louvre
Burj Khalifa
Disneyland
Buckingham Palace
Golden Gate Bridge
Sydney Opera Home
Berlin Wall
The Blue Mosque
The Vatican
Nice Pyramid of Giza
