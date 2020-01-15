CNN Figures It Can Soak Tom Steyer For Couple Million By Pretending It Costs Money To Appear In Debate

DES MOINES, IA—Speculating that the candidate wouldn’t elevate an objection to any sum they named, CNN officers reported Tuesday that they figured the community may soak Tom Steyer for a couple of million just by pretending that it prices cash to look in that night’s debate. “Here’s what I’m thinking: We just rattle off an email to Tom’s campaign mentioning that we hadn’t gotten his $2.5 million debate fee, see if any of his staffers bat an eye, and then take things from there,” stated CNN president Jeff Zucker, noting that his workforce had already obtained immediate and courteous fee from Steyer’s marketing campaign after sending them an itemized checklist suggesting the community required reimbursement for the candidate’s podium and microphone alongside a per-question charge for Wolf Blitzer’s time. “Early on, I told one of his chief aides that we were going to bill them for every word he uttered, and he just nodded and said ‘uh-huh, sounds good.’ God, he was actually surprised that we were charging them so much less than PBS had at the last debate.” At press time, Steyer was noticed frantically looking out his swimsuit pockets after a stage tech knowledgeable the businessman that he had did not compensate the community with $500 for its customary entrance charge.