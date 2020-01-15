DES MOINES, IA—In gentle of the Democratic presidential candidate’s alleged feedback on the electiblity of a feminine candidate, CNN debate moderator Wolf Blitzer challenged Bernie Sanders Tuesday to show his assist for girls by precisely naming every a part of the feminine reproductive system. “All of them—you have 30 seconds,” stated Blitzer, gesturing towards an unlabeled anatomical diagram of the feminine reproductive organs. “As a progressive candidate, this is your opportunity to show your advocacy for women’s rights once and for all by listing every part of the female genitalia, internal and external, in alphabetical order and then from largest to smallest. Don’t forget any of the ligaments or blood vessels.” At press time, Sanders tried to transition to discussing coverage earlier than being lower off and compelled to attract the vulva.