CNN Reminds Debate Participants To Keep Personal Attacks Off The Stage In Favor Of New Confession Cam Backstage

DES MOINES, IA—Reaffirming their dedication to facilitating a civil, constructive occasion, CNN moderators reminded Democratic debate contributors Tuesday to maintain private assaults off the stage in favor of the brand new confessional cam backstage. “We want to have an honest discussion about policies and positions, so if you have any vicious insults or cheap shots you want to take, we ask that you hold back until we have you mic’d up and sitting somewhere cushy,” stated moderator Wolf Blitzer, who added that within the offhand likelihood candidates didn’t have something adverse to say, a CNN producer would have the ability to help them by providing them a glass of champagne or shot of tequila and a few useful prompts. “Verbal abuse will not be tolerated on the debate stage, but if you want to call Pete Buttigieg a spineless little bitch in front of the confession cam, we ask that you please go off. Voters have an important choice to make, so we ask that you let any unpleasant feelings build up inside of you until you have the opportunity to get backstage and explode. Crying for an hour and then falling asleep in front of the confession cam is simply standard debate etiquette.” Blitzer added that the footage can be shared in a two-hour-long particular following the talk.