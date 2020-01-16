WASHINGTON—Calling their bombshell report extremely damning, CNN revealed Thursday that Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders has been knowingly working a marketing campaign to change into president of a rustic with an extended historical past of sexism. “This new evidence proves beyond a doubt that Bernie Sanders strongly wants to lead a nation that has repeatedly enabled, supported, and encouraged misogyny,” mentioned Anderson Cooper in a breaking information phase, claiming to have a number of paperwork immediately linking Sanders to a rustic that didn’t even enable girls to vote till the 20th century. “Right here is a transcript of the text this woman-hating country was founded upon, a country which he willfully lives in and has publicly sworn an oath to, mind you. On just the first page it explicitly declares that all men are created equal, with absolutely no mention of women. And down here—look closely at these signatures that ratified this document as the supreme law of the land. You guessed it, all men.” At press time, CNN confirmed that Sanders had not but denied his shut ties to this nation nor its tens of tens of millions of residents with deeply ingrained biases in opposition to girls.