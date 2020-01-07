January 7, 2020 | 5:22pm

CNN has agreed to settle a multi-million greenback defamation swimsuit filed by Covington Catholic Excessive Faculty pupil Nick Sandmann over the community’s depiction of his 2019 encounter with Native American activists.

The community is one in all three information shops named by the 16-year-old Kentucky pupil in a lawsuit in search of a mixed $800 million in damages over what Sandmann claims had been an unfair — and damaging — depiction of his encounter with Native American activists in Washington D.C. final January.

It isn’t know the way a lot CNN is paying to settle the case, in keeping with a report by Fox19 Now.

Sandmann was a part of a MAGA-cap-wearing group of scholars at an anti-abortion rally in Washington, DC on Jan. 18 when his confrontation with 64-year-old Native American activist — and ex-Marine — Nathan Phillips was picked up by CNN and different information shops.

The teenager was vilified on social media over the seemingly racially motivated footage, which confirmed principally white teenage boys staring down and yelling on the demonstrators.

However extra footage launched later confirmed it was the Convington college students who had been being accosted.

The swimsuit, which features a separate $250 million declare towards the Washington Put up, accused the paper, CNN and NBC Common of concentrating on Sandmann due to his help for President Trump.