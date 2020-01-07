CNN settles lawsuit with Kentucky teen from March for Life demonstration

NEW YORK — CNN has settled a lawsuit with a Kentucky teen who claimed media organizations falsely labeled him as a racist following a well-publicized encounter with a Native American final yr on the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

The community confirmed the settlement Tuesday, as did Todd McMurtry, a lawyer for Nicholas Sandmann, a pupil at Covington Catholic Excessive College in Kentucky. Neither facet would give particulars of the settlement.

Sandmann had sued CNN, the Washington Put up and NBC Common for the way he was characterised within the incident. Instances in opposition to the Put up and NBC proceed.

Sandmann and his classmates entered the nationwide highlight after video and images appeared of him carrying a “Make America Great Again” hat in assist of President Donald Trump close to a Native American man, Nathan Phillips. Sandmann and his fellow college students had been within the metropolis for an anti-abortion March for Life, whereas Phillips was with an Indigenous Individuals’s March.

Media commentary within the aftermath depicted Sandmann and his classmates as racially insensitive. Sandmann and Phillips later stated they had been each making an attempt to defuse tensions amongst conflicting teams converging on the Memorial.

Video of the encounter confirmed Sandmann and Phillips standing shut to one another, with the younger pupil staring and at occasions smiling at Phillips as he sang and performed a drum.