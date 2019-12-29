Co-op and Sainsbury’s are selling Easter eggs just DAYS after Christmas

By Sophie Legislation For Mailonline

Christmas was a mere few days in the past, but grocery store giants are already making ready for the following main vacation by rolling out Easter eggs which hit cabinets on Boxing Day.

Dozens of individuals have already reported seeing chocolate eggs on show in Sainbury’s and Co-op shops up and down the nation.

And a few even declare to have spied the Easter treats being stacked on the cabinets earlier than Christmas Day – as many took to social media to share their disbelief.

Regardless of it being 4 months till Easter, which takes place on April 12 subsequent 12 months, Cadbury’s Mini-eggs, Maltesers Bunnies and Cadbury’s Creme Eggs are all prepared and ready to be snapped up.

And over the weekend folks took to Twitter and Fb to precise their shock at recognizing Easter eggs lining the cabinets.

‘Cannot consider that Co-op have their Easter eggs out,’ one particular person wrote.

‘Popped to the Co-op in the present day and there was a stand filled with Easter Eggs. Easter Eggs. It’s nonetheless December,’ a person famous.

Folks took to Twitter and Fb to precise their shock at seeing Easter eggs lining the cabinets

In the meantime one other particular person mentioned: ‘As if there are already Easter eggs within the Co-op! It is nonetheless Dec!’

‘Spied the primary Easter eggs of the festive season in my native co-op this morning…….’ somebody added.

One other particular person quppied: ‘Made an impromptu go to to the co-op storage on the finish of my highway in the present day. On show have been mini eggs and Cadbury cream eggs. I child you not. #easter #eggs #stillxmas’

‘Sainsbury’s rolling out the free from Easter eggs already,’ somebody mentioned.

One other particular person wrote: ‘FFS. Sainsbury’s have the Easter eggs out already. It is nonetheless christmas’.

Cadbury’s Buttons Eggs are an sale for £three.49 whilst you can choose up a Smarties Egg for £1.70.

Sainsbury’s and Co-op have been contacted for remark.