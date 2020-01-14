Co-op worker and ‘shoplifter’ have tug of war with a bicycle over a bag of ‘stolen’ meat

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:54 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:56 EST, 14 January 2020

That is the weird second a grocery store employee and an alleged shoplifter have a tug of battle with a bicycle over a bag of meat.

The encounter was captured on Saturday within the doorway of a Co-op grocery store in Hunts Cross, Liverpool.

The footage exhibits the pair scrapping on the entrance to the grocery store with the employee clinging onto the alleged thief’s bicycle.

An alleged shoplifter had a tug of battle with a Co-op employee in Liverpool over a bag of meat

The patron might be heard shouting: ‘It isn’t out of this store!’

However the employee replies saying: ‘We would like our meat!’

The alleged shoplifter then throws down the procuring to pry the bicycle from the employee’s arms.

The employee, who has a espresso cup holder connected to his trousers, lets go and says: ‘P*** off in your bike, go on, go. Go on, go now or the Invoice will bust you.’

However the alleged robber simply retains repeating: ‘That is not out of your store!’

The encounter was captured on Saturday within the doorway of a Co-op grocery store in Hunts Cross, Liverpool.

The alleged shoplifter then throws down the procuring to pry the bicycle from the employee’s arms

They start to scuffle as soon as extra because the alleged store raider goes to seize the procuring.

The employee, who’s sporting a hi-viz jacket, throws the person to the bottom and says: ‘Go on, get in your bike now.

After which he provides: ‘It isn’t your fortunate day… you’ll be able to have your coat again.’

Merseyside Police confirmed to MailOnline they weren’t referred to as to the scene.