Coach Ed Orgeron: National champ LSU Tigers ready to win more college football titles

NEW ORLEANS — LSU coach Ed Orgeron is already enthusiastic about what comes subsequent for his nationwide champions. Extra particularly, who comes subsequent.

Orgeron and the top-ranked Tigers accomplished a 15-Zero season with a dominating and decisive win over No. three Clemson, 42-25, on Monday evening.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow threw 5 landing passes and ran for an additional. However Burrow, as a senior and the possible No. 1 decide in April’s NFL draft, received’t return for an additional championship run.

And he’s not the one one.

Receiver Justin Jefferson, tailback Clyde Edwards-Hilaire, security Grant Delpit and tight finish Thaddeus Moss are amongst a number of juniors with choices to make about whether or not they need to come again for an additional faculty season or head to the professionals.

“It will be difficult to replace these guys, but you’re at LSU so you should be able to do it,” Orgeron stated Tuesday, about 10 hours after celebrating amid the falling confetti on the Superdome.

Orgeron is aware of he can’t anticipate Burrow’s successor (probably gifted sophomore Myles Brennan) to right away play at Burrow’s record-setting stage.

Burrow completed with an NCAA document 60 landing passes and capped his profession by riddling the nation’s greatest protection in Clemson, which gave up a season-worst 628 yards. Clemson had allowed solely 245 yards a recreation by way of the Atlantic Coast Convention championship.

Orgeron would like to have this workforce again for the 2020 season. However the Tigers go after the nation’s greatest prospects and Orgeron lets them know earlier than signing they in all probability received’t keep greater than three years.

“It’s something we have to accept,” he stated. “But this is going to be a tough group to replace.”

Patrick Queen, a junior center linebacker, led LSU with eight tackles (2.5 of them behind the road of scrimmage) towards Clemson. He has till Friday to determine if he’ll enter the draft.

Queen stated he wants time to speak together with his household and his coach earlier than selecting. It doesn’t matter what he does, Queen is assured this title, the fourth for LSU, is simply a place to begin.

“LSU is always going to be capable of doing what we did this year,” he stated. “We’ve got great fans, great coaches and as long as we believe in each other, we can accomplish anything.”

Orgeron referred to as his group a workforce “for the ages.”

“We didn’t have a bad game,” he stated. “We played 15 good football games and this is going to be hard to beat.”

Whereas the events stretched from the French Quarter to Baton Rouge and Orgeron’s house base predominantly Cajun south Louisiana, the coach himself stated he spent his nationwide championship evening consuming some Popeye’s hen within the lodge.

Queen, too, stayed in and relished the nationwide title win: “I didn’t even party. I was still in shock.”

Not everybody will likely be gone.

Biltenikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase, who completed with a School Soccer Playoff document eight receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns, is only a sophomore.

Freshman Chris Curry is a tailback who stuffed in when Edwards-Hilaire received harm within the SEC championship recreation and didn’t play a lot within the CFP semifinal win towards Oklahoma.

Freshman cornerback Derek Stingley, an AP All-American and the SEC newcomer of the 12 months, ought to lead one other fiery, nasty group of Tigers on protection.

Anticipate LSU to be within the combine subsequent for an additional playoff berth subsequent season — together with Clemson, already put in by some bookmakers because the workforce to beat.

For now, Orgeron needs his coaches, gamers and followers to have a good time LSU’s first nationwide championship in 12 years. Courses have been canceled Tuesday and a parade is about for Saturday in Baton Rouge.

“We’re going to enjoy this,” Orgeron stated. “But it’s a recruiting weekend this weekend, we’ll start recruiting and get on to next year.”