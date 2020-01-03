Coachella 2020 Lineup

We could also be witnessing the beginning of World Struggle III tonight, however for some counterprogramming, right here’s a reasonably good competition lineup.

Coachella, the Southern California desert music bacchanal that kicks off summer time competition season each April, has revealed its 2020 lineup. As beforehand reported, the headliners can be Rage In opposition to The Machine (on Friday), Travis Scott (on Saturday), and Frank Ocean (on Sunday). Additionally on deck: Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, Run The Jewels, Calvin Harris, Disclosure, Flume, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA twigs, DaBaby, Ari Lennox, Megan Thee Stallion, Brockhampton, Lil Nas X, 21 Savage, Slowthai, King Gizzard, Swae Lee, Snail Mail, 100 gecs, Black Midi, Charli XCX, Summer season Walker, Denzel Curry, Yaeji, PUP, (Sandy) Alex G, Weyes Blood, Carly Rae Jepsen, Channel Tres, Steve Lacy, Fontaines DC, Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, Viagra Boys, Sizzling Chip, Floating Factors, YBN Cordae, Sampa The Nice, Noname, Caribou, IDLES, Crumb , Anna Calvi, Metropolis Women, Duck Sauce, Model Pussy, Amber Mark, and plenty of extra.

Coachella 2020 will as soon as once more current two equivalent lineups over two weekends, April 10 – 12 and April 17 – 19. Tickets can be found right here. Take a look at the alphabetized lineup beneath.

(Sandy) Alex G

100 gecs

21 Savage

88 rising’s Double Happiness

Adam Port

Alec Benjamin

Ali Gatie

Altın Gün

Amber Mark

Amyl and the Sniffers

Anitta

ANNA

Anna Calvi

Ari Lennox

Aya Nakamura

BADBADNOTGOOD

MS band

beabadoobee

Seashore Bunny

Seashore Goons

Bedouin

Huge Sean

Huge Wild

BIG BANG

Bishop Briggs

black midi

Black Pumas

Black Espresso

Brockhampton

Calvin Harris

Caribou

Cute

Carly Rae Jepsen

Cashmere Cat

Channel Tres

Charli XCX

Chelsea Cutler

Chicano Batman

Chris Liebing

Metropolis Women

Code Orange

Conan Grey

Crumb

Cuco

DaBaby

Damian Lazarus

Daniel Caesar

Danny Elfman

Daphni

Dave

Denzel Curry

Detlef

Disclosure

Dixon

DJ Koze

DJ Lord

Doja Cat

Dom Dolla

Duck Sauce

Duke Dumont

Ed Maverick

ela minus

Ellen Allien

Emo Nite

Emotional Oranges

Epik Excessive

Erick Morillo

Ezra Collective

Fatboy Slim

FKA twigs

Floating Factors

Flume

Fontaines D.C.

Frank Ocean

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

Pleasant Fires

GG Magree

woman in crimson

Giselle Woo & The Night time Owls

Griz

Man Laliberté

Hatsune Miku

Hayden James

Sizzling Chip

Idles

Interior Wave

J.I.D

Jai Wolf

Jayda G

Jessie Reyez

Joji

Kim Petras

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Koffee

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Kyle Watson

Kynda Black

L'Impératrice

Lana Del Rey

Lane eight

Lauren Daigle

Иенинград (Leningrad)

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lil Uzi Vert

Misplaced Kings

Louis The Youngster

Luttrell

Madeon

Malaa

Model Pussy

Mariah the Scientist

Marina

Masego

Matoma

Megan Thee Stallion

Melé

MIKA

Monolink

Masa partitions

NIKI

Nilüfer Yanya

Noname

Olivia O’Brien

Omar Apollo

ONYVAA

Orville Peck

Pabllo Vittar

Paco Osuna

Peggy Gou

Pink Sweat $

Princess Nokia

PUP

Rage In opposition to the Machine

Raveena

Rex Orange County

Wealthy Brian

Roddy Ricch

Run the Jewels

Sahar Z

Sama '

Sampa The Nice

Sara Landry

Sasha Sloan

Satori

SebastiAn

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Skegss

Slander

Sleaford Mods

slowthai

Snail Mail

Steve Lacy

Summer season Walker

Swae Lee

Tchami

Testpilot

The Chats

The Comet Is Coming

The HU

The Martinez Brothers

The Homicide Capital

The Regrettes

Thom Yorke | Tomorrow’s Fashionable Packing containers

Tiga

TNGHT

TOKiMONSTA

Travis Scott

Viagra Boys

VNSSA

Weyes Blood

Whipped Cream

Yaeji

YBN Cordae

YUNGBLUD