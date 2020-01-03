Coachella 2020 Lineup

We could also be witnessing the beginning of World Struggle III tonight, however for some counterprogramming, right here’s a reasonably good competition lineup.
Coachella, the Southern California desert music bacchanal that kicks off summer time competition season each April, has revealed its 2020 lineup. As beforehand reported, the headliners can be Rage In opposition to The Machine (on Friday), Travis Scott (on Saturday), and Frank Ocean (on Sunday). Additionally on deck: Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, Run The Jewels, Calvin Harris, Disclosure, Flume, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA twigs, DaBaby, Ari Lennox, Megan Thee Stallion, Brockhampton, Lil Nas X, 21 Savage, Slowthai, King Gizzard, Swae Lee, Snail Mail, 100 gecs, Black Midi, Charli XCX, Summer season Walker, Denzel Curry, Yaeji, PUP, (Sandy) Alex G, Weyes Blood, Carly Rae Jepsen, Channel Tres, Steve Lacy, Fontaines DC, Freddie Gibbs, Madlib, Viagra Boys, Sizzling Chip, Floating Factors, YBN Cordae, Sampa The Nice, Noname, Caribou, IDLES, Crumb , Anna Calvi, Metropolis Women, Duck Sauce, Model Pussy, Amber Mark, and plenty of extra.
Coachella 2020 will as soon as once more current two equivalent lineups over two weekends, April 10 – 12 and April 17 – 19. Tickets can be found right here. Take a look at the alphabetized lineup beneath.
(Sandy) Alex G
100 gecs
21 Savage
88 rising’s Double Happiness
Adam Port
Alec Benjamin
Ali Gatie
Altın Gün
Amber Mark
Amyl and the Sniffers
Anitta
ANNA
Anna Calvi
Ari Lennox
Aya Nakamura
BADBADNOTGOOD
MS band
beabadoobee
Seashore Bunny
Seashore Goons
Bedouin
Huge Sean
Huge Wild
BIG BANG
Bishop Briggs
black midi
Black Pumas
Black Espresso
Brockhampton
Calvin Harris
Caribou
Cute
Carly Rae Jepsen
Cashmere Cat
Channel Tres
Charli XCX
Chelsea Cutler
Chicano Batman
Chris Liebing
Metropolis Women
Code Orange
Conan Grey
Crumb
Cuco
DaBaby
Damian Lazarus
Daniel Caesar
Danny Elfman
Daphni
Dave
Denzel Curry
Detlef
Disclosure
Dixon
DJ Koze
DJ Lord
Doja Cat
Dom Dolla
Duck Sauce
Duke Dumont
Ed Maverick
ela minus
Ellen Allien
Emo Nite
Emotional Oranges
Epik Excessive
Erick Morillo
Ezra Collective
Fatboy Slim
FKA twigs
Floating Factors
Flume
Fontaines D.C.
Frank Ocean
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
Pleasant Fires
GG Magree
woman in crimson
Giselle Woo & The Night time Owls
Griz
Man Laliberté
Hatsune Miku
Hayden James
Sizzling Chip
Idles
Interior Wave
J.I.D
Jai Wolf
Jayda G
Jessie Reyez
Joji
Kim Petras
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Koffee
Kruder & Dorfmeister
Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
Kyle Watson
Kynda Black
L'Impératrice
Lana Del Rey
Lane eight
Lauren Daigle
Иенинград (Leningrad)
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lil Uzi Vert
Misplaced Kings
Louis The Youngster
Luttrell
Madeon
Malaa
Model Pussy
Mariah the Scientist
Marina
Masego
Matoma
Megan Thee Stallion
Melé
MIKA
Monolink
Masa partitions
NIKI
Nilüfer Yanya
Noname
Olivia O’Brien
Omar Apollo
ONYVAA
Orville Peck
Pabllo Vittar
Paco Osuna
Peggy Gou
Pink Sweat $
Princess Nokia
PUP
Rage In opposition to the Machine
Raveena
Rex Orange County
Wealthy Brian
Roddy Ricch
Run the Jewels
Sahar Z
Sama '
Sampa The Nice
Sara Landry
Sasha Sloan
Satori
SebastiAn
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Skegss
Slander
Sleaford Mods
slowthai
Snail Mail
Steve Lacy
Summer season Walker
Swae Lee
Tchami
Testpilot
The Chats
The Comet Is Coming
The HU
The Martinez Brothers
The Homicide Capital
The Regrettes
Thom Yorke | Tomorrow’s Fashionable Packing containers
Tiga
TNGHT
TOKiMONSTA
Travis Scott
Viagra Boys
VNSSA
Weyes Blood
Whipped Cream
Yaeji
YBN Cordae
YUNGBLUD
Add Comment