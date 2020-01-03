Coachella 2020 releases full lineup: Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean to headline

Coachella has launched its lineup for 2020, led by headliners Rage In opposition to The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. Discover the complete poster beneath.

Rage In opposition to The Machine will headline Friday on April 10 and 17, supported by Calvin Harris, Run The Jewels, Rex Orange County, Megan Thee Stallion, BIGBANG, Brockhampton and extra. British acts on Friday embody Lewis Capaldi, IDLES, slowthai, Sleaford Mods and extra.

Travis Scott will headline Saturday on April 11 and 18, supported by Thom Yorke (doing a Tomorrow’s Fashionable Bins set), Flume, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, DaBaby, Summer season Walker and extra. black midi, beabadoobee, Ezra Collective, lady in pink, Fontaines D.C., Anna Calvi and extra play on Saturday as nicely.

Lastly, Frank Ocean will headline Sunday on April 12 and 19, supported by Lana Del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, Daniel Caesar, FKA Twigs, Ari Lennox, Fatboy Slim, Lil Nas X, Denzel Curry, Yungblud and extra.

Weekend 1 is bought out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale begins Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January three, 2020

Weekend 1 of Coachella 2020 (April 10 to 12) is bought out. Registration for weekend 2 pre-sale is out there now on the competition’s official web site. Pre-sale begins Monday (January 6) at 8pm BST (12pm Pacific Time).

The complete announcement comes shortly after the competition drip-fed light-hearted hints to followers on Twitter. One notable identify lacking from the lineup is the newly reunited My Chemical Romance, who had been rumoured to be taking part in the Indio, California competition.