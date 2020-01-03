Coachella teases Rage Against The Machine, FKA Twigs and more for 2020 festival on Twitter

Replace: Coachella has unveiled its full lineup. Discover it right here.

Coachella has continued to stoke pleasure for its 2020 lineup by teasing Rage In opposition to The Machine, FKA Twigs and extra acts for this 12 months’s pageant on Twitter.

The Indio, California megafestival despatched a collection of tweets early on Friday (January three) responding to previous tweets about Coachella – some as previous as 2007. The account stopped in need of explicitly confirming the artists’ additions to the lineup, however it did light-heartedly acknowledge tweets about FKA Twigs, Rage In opposition to The Machine, Denzel Curry, Chicano Batman, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Caribou, Duck Sauce, Fatboy Slim and Run The Jewels.

READ MORE: The roots of… Rage In opposition to The Machine

These tweets come after November stories that Rage In opposition to The Machine would reunite for a 2020 tour, together with a cease at Coachella, and newer stories that Travis Scott, the newly reunited My Chemical Romance, Lana Del Rey, Flume, Thom Yorke and extra had been additionally on the lineup.

READ MORE: Watch My Chemical Romance’s reunion present through a fan-made movie

In response to a 2015 tweet requesting FKA Twigs seem on the pageant once more, the Coachella account quipped, “Sorry just seeing this”. Replying to “All of Coachella is Raging Against The Machine” – a tweet despatched in 2007, when the rock band first reunited on the pageant – the pageant mentioned, “The energy 2020 needs”.

The pageant then quote-tweeted rapper Denzel Curry, who in 2014 tweeted, “I’m not at that level YET to rock coachella by myself. I WILL BE… But not yet. Still not work to be done”, with “Ready for seconds?”

The Coachella account then agreed with a tweet commenting on how Chicano Batman has “clearly the greatest band name of all time”, chiming in with “Also King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard”. It additionally responded to tweets by Caribou, aka the producer Dan Snaith, and Fatboy Slim, and mentioned it was “ducking ready” to see the DJ duo Duck Sauce on the pageant once more.

See all of the Coachella tweets beneath:

Sorry simply seeing this https://t.co/62PEoO2pjg — Coachella (@coachella) January three, 2020

The power 2020 wants https://t.co/w8B1ahdi0H — Coachella (@coachella) January three, 2020

Prepared for seconds? https://t.co/OaauRLVsd1 — Coachella (@coachella) January three, 2020

Ya true. Additionally King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard https://t.co/vPJbcyO5FK — Coachella (@coachella) January three, 2020

CARIBOU. https://t.co/mUhms9qmj1 — Coachella (@coachella) January three, 2020

Soooo ducking prepared https://t.co/zEK0HvBv1Q — Coachella (@coachella) January three, 2020

Carry SPF 50 https://t.co/ljdPkBCXde — Coachella (@coachella) January three, 2020

99 days https://t.co/hBMdvy1dRb — Coachella (@coachella) January three, 2020

A number of of the acts named in Coachella’s tweet session launched albums final 12 months or are as a consequence of put out new data. FKA Twigs launched her extremely anticipated sophomore album ‘Magdalene’ final 12 months, Denzel Curry put out ‘ZUU’, whereas King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard launched ‘Fishing For Fishies’ and ‘Infest the Rats’ Nest’. Caribou will launch the brand new album ‘Suddenly’ on February 28, whereas Run The Jewels are set to launch their fourth full-length album this 12 months.

Standout acts who carried out at Coachella 2019 embrace Ariana Grande, who headlined the pageant with company resembling Justin Bieber, and Kanye West, who staged his Sunday Service on the pageant.