Coastguard asks Beachy Head base jumpers to let them know when they plan to leap

By Ryan Fahey For Mailonline

Revealed: 20:55 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:57 EST, 22 January 2020

Thrill-seekers who get their kicks leaping off a cliff in East Sussex have been slammed for inflicting unsuspecting ramblers to name emergency companies.

Excessive sports activities lovers plummet from the clifftop at Beachy Head in East Sussex, deploying their parachute on the final minute in a pastime often known as base leaping.

Unsuspecting walkers have referred to as emergency companies, considering the jumpers have fallen to their deaths on the infamous suicide spot, losing time and precious assets, the Royal Nationwide Lifeboat Establishment (RNLI) stated.

Base jumpers launch themselves from the chalk cliffs at Beachy Head triggering a coastguard response on Monday

Two coastguard groups have been deployed to the cliff on Tuesday after involved residents contacted them once they noticed eight individuals diving from the East Sussex magnificence spot.

On the scene, rescuers instructed the bottom jumpers to inform the coastguard in the event that they deliberate to leap over the sting to make sure emergency companies weren’t deployed.

Mark Sawyer, 57, the coxswain of the Eastbourne lifeboat instructed the Telegraph newspaper: ‘A difficulty we get is the misery it causes individuals who see them doing what they assume is leaping off Beachy Head.’

He added that the coastguard workforce will get pulled away from responding to an precise emergency to take care of the bottom jumpers.

An undated file picture reveals Beachy Head cliff in Eastbourne, East Sussex

The acute-sports lovers have to strive to make sure emergency companies aren’t referred to as out because it ‘could be averted’, he stated.



‘We do not wish to be killjoys and we do not need individuals to cease doing what they do, simply use the widespread sense issue of telling the coastguard.’

Mr Sawyer stated that in August 2018, one base jumper crashed off the cliff face after his parachute solely partially opened.

The jumper broke his leg and hip within the fall.