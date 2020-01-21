Cocaine and heroin dealer whose T-shirt advertising his ‘dial-a-drug’ business line is jailed

By Alexander Robertson For Mailonline

Printed: 09:56 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:09 EST, 21 January 2020

A county strains drug supplier was caught when he overtly marketed his ‘dial-a drug’ enterprise on his T-shirt alongside along with his cellular phone quantity, a court docket heard.

Wajid Hussain wore a T-shirt bearing the phrases ‘Naz & Scooby – four for £25’ adopted by his phone quantity.

He offered heroin and crack cocaine on a ‘dial-a-service’ foundation however was busted when an undercover cop noticed the phone quantity and rang it to rearrange ‘a deal’.

Particulars of the bungling supplier had been advised at Bradford Crown Court docket when Hussain appeared to confess dealing class A medication.

The court docket heard Hussain, 27, paid drivers in rent vehicles to ship cut-price wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Wajid Hussain wore a T-shirt bearing the phrases ‘Naz & Scooby – four for £25’ adopted by his phone quantity

He ran the ‘convey and ring’ Scooby Line from April to July final yr – and marketed his personal cellphone quantity on a t-shirt to drum up companies.

Prosecutors stated West Yorkshire Police uncovered varied medicine provide strains, with ‘workers’ bringing wraps of crack and heroin to ready addicts.

The court docket heard how undercover law enforcement officials referred to as the quantity to rearrange a drug deal and a Skoda Octavia appeared with Hussain within the passenger seat.

The officer purchased a wrap of heroin for £7. One other undercover cop purchased a £10 wrap of heroin from the road and was advised she might have ‘three for £20.’

One in every of Hussain’s ’employees’ Kevin Hodgson, 59, was driving a Vauxhall Insignia on that event, the court docket heard.

The next day, Hussain and Hodgson drove as much as promote ‘Libby’ one other £10 wrap. She requested if they might do ten wraps for £60 and Hussain stated sure.

Final month, cops raided Hussain’s residence and located a T-shirt with the Scooby Line’s cellphone quantity on it, together with ‘three for 25.’

Additionally seized from his handle had been scales, Kinder eggs, money and supplier luggage.

Michael Smith, prosecuting, stated: ‘It seems that it was in impact his operation, or one within the very least wherein he performed a really vital function.’

Hussain had 18 earlier convictions for 31 offences, together with supplying Class A medication in 2012, when he was despatched to a younger offender establishment for 16 months.

Hussain (left) pleaded responsible to 5 counts of supplying Class A medication and was jailed for six years. Kevin Hodgson (proper) was jailed for 2 years and two months after admitting supplying Class A medication on June 19 and 20 final yr

His different offences included aggravated car taking, battery and racially aggravated harassment.

He had been recalled to jail on licence for a harmful driving sentence and he was in breach of a Prison Behaviour Order.

Hussain’s solicitor advocate, Andrew Walker, stated it was an uncommon characteristic of the case that the Scooby Line quantity was registered to his consumer.

However the Recorder of Bradford, Decide Jonathan Durham Corridor QC, replied: ‘It’s typical of the brazen conceitedness of those that suppose they’re large males of their society.’

The court docket heard that Hussain was the daddy of three younger kids and would miss seeing their childhood.

Shufqat Khan, for Hodgson, stated he was out of labor on the time and was requested to rent the automobiles and at first didn’t realise that he was driving for drug sellers.

Mr Khan added: ‘He was relieved when he was arrested as a result of it received him out of it.’

Decide Durham Corridor stated the Scooby Line was ‘overtly broadcast’ on Hussain’s T-shirt and its cellphone was registered to him.

He advised Hussain: ‘You might be intimately linked to the operation of this line.’

The decide conceded that Hodgson’s function was restricted, however advised him: ‘Folks like you need to resist the temptation of straightforward cash for driving drug sellers.’

Hussain, of Bradford, West Yorkshire, pleaded responsible to 5 counts of supplying Class A medication and was jailed for six years.

Kevin Hodgson, additionally of Bradford, was jailed for 2 years and two months after admitting supplying Class A medication on June 19 and 20 final yr.