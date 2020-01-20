Coco Gauff, 15, Knocks Out Venus Williams In Australian Open First Round

Fifteen-year-old American Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams on the Australian Open on Monday — the second time has dumped the veteran out in a Grand Slam first spherical. Coco Gauff surged into the second spherical in Melbourne with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-Three victory over the 39-year-old and can play unseeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea subsequent. Coco Gauff, ranked 67 on this planet and a fast-rising star in tennis, equally defeated the seven-time Grand Slam winner within the first spherical final 12 months at Wimbledon. “That was really difficult, she played really well,” stated the precocious teenager.

“I used to be actually nervous for in the present day’s match.

“I used to be a bit shocked — I am certain everybody was shocked — after they noticed the draw come out however I am glad I used to be in a position to get by means of it,” Gauff added, referring to the repeat of their Wimbledon match.

Venus Williams, previously primary however now ranked 55th, conceded the first-set tie break when she hit a routine backhand overhead into the web.

Gauff, remarkably unfazed by taking part in somebody greater than twice her age, held her nerve within the second set to say Williams’ scalp as soon as extra.

Victory over Williams at Wimbledon, and her run to the fourth spherical there — the place she misplaced to eventual champion Simona Halep — propelled Gauff into the sporting limelight.

She went on to win her first WTA title in October in Linz, Austria.