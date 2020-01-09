Coco Gauff Chides Father For Saying “D Word” During Pep Talk. Watch Video

Tennis prodigy Coco Gauff was fast to rebuke her father for swearing on Wednesday — when he mentioned “damn” whereas teaching her throughout a match. Corey Gauff, father and coach of the 15-year-old sensation, was put in his place after his daughter took the primary set in opposition to Laura Siegemund on the WTA Auckland Traditional. “You know the one thing you did in the last three games, you didn’t give up no free points on her damn serve,” Corey mentioned on the changeover, incomes a swift response.

Oh Dad… @CocoGauff | @ASB_Classic pic.twitter.com/nzhZpqWeQR — WTA (@WTA) January 9, 2020

“You can’t curse… you said the D word,” mentioned Coco, dismissing her father’s clarification that “that don’t really count”.

“In some places it does,” she insisted with a smile.

Sadly for Coco neither the pep discuss nor the curse helped as Germany’s Siegemund bounced again to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-Three.

Gauff final 12 months turned the youngest participant to make the principle draw at Wimbledon, the place she progressed all the way in which to the fourth spherical — beating her idol Venus Williams alongside the way in which.

(This story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)