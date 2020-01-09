Coco Gauff Knocked Out Of WTA Auckland Classic In Second Round

Teen prodigy Coco Gauff was knocked out of the WTA Auckland Traditional on Thursday when she was outsmarted by German Laura Siegemund within the second spherical. The promoters’ hopes of a dream quarter-final between Gauff and the queen of the court docket Serena Williams fell aside when Siegemund fought again from a set all the way down to triumph 5-7, 6-2, 6-Three. The 31-year-old Siegemund, who performed her first WTA qualifier in 2003 earlier than Gauff was born, was up 5-Four when she dropped her serve twice to lose the primary set.

However from there, she used her appreciable expertise to ruffle the 15-year-old, forcing her behind the baseline after which drawing her ahead with deft drop pictures.

“In the first set I had my chances but let it go. So I just tried to keep my level and she started to miss a little bit more, and I guess I just got better and better,” Siegemund mentioned.

As Gauff confirmed indicators of being rattled, she misplaced the steeliness she confirmed when she burst into the limelight final yr with a win over Venus Williams as she labored her manner deep into the Wimbledon singles.

Towards Siegemund, she completed with seven double faults in opposition to her identify and 49 unforced errors.

Within the quarter-finals, Siegemund will play the winner of the match afterward Thursday between Serena Williams and Christina McHale.