Code Orange – “Underneath”

It's been three years since Code Orange, the adventurous and brooding Pittsburgh metallic hardcore band, launched Ceaselessly , their final album. Inside hardcore, the band was already enormous earlier than that album got here out. They've solely gotten greater since then; they’re, for instance, the one hardcore band taking part in this yr's Coachella. The previous few years of Code Orange's historical past have been fascinating: Collaborating with Damage Reserve and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, remodeling the theme music of WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. And now they've lastly introduced the brand new album that they've been teasing for some time. They usually’ve dropped the primary single, which guidelines .

Code Orange's new album Beneath is ready to reach in a few months. Drummer and vocalist Jami Morgan produced it with Foo Fighters / Deftones / Mastodon collaborator Nick Raskulinecz, with Will Yip co-producing. The album's first single is the title observe, and it pushes the band's sound into one thing even greater. “Underneath” has skittering drum loops that decision again to late – '90 s industrial and an enormous, vicious, anthemic clear lead vocal from singer / guitarist Reba Myers. (Morgan screams on it, too, however Myers will get the large hook.) There’s loads of melody but additionally a heavy, heavy undercurrent. Main Crow – soundtrack vibes on this one.

“Underneath” has a Max Moore-directed video with critical Headbanger's Ball vibe – the members of the band coming collectively in some kind of otherworldly insane asylum. It's a becoming complement to this enormous, thundering piece of music. Test it out beneath.

TRACKLIST:

01 “(deeperthanbefore)”

02 “Swallowing The Rabbit Whole”

03 “In Fear”

04 “You And You Alone”

05 “Who I Am”

06 “Cold.Metal.Place”

07 “Sulfur Surrounding”

08 “The Easy Way”

09 “Erasure Scan”

10 “Last Ones Left”

11 “Autumn And Carbine”

12 “Back Inside The Glass”

13 “A Sliver”

14 “Underneath”

Beneath is out three / 13 on Roadrunner. Pre-order it right here.