Cody Rhodes Agrees To AEW’s First-Ever Cage Match On Dynamite

Cody Rhodes is an Govt Vice President of All Elite Wrestling, however he can by no means problem for the AEW World Title once more. He desires revenge on MJF for screwing him over, however The Salt Of The Earth had some stipulations first.

Rhodes requested MJF what it will take to get a match with him. MJF stated Cody should defeat Wardlow in a cage match. He can’t contact MJF till AEW Revolution on February 29th. Additionally, if Cody loses then MJF will get to offer him ten lashings within the ring.

Cody Rhodes confirmed up this week and recommended that MJF needs to be carrying Wardlow’s luggage as a substitute. Rhodes stated he doesn’t want to the touch MJF as a result of he already lives in his head.

After mentioning MJF’s Rosie O’Donnell Present expertise when he was a toddler, Cody accepted all of MJF’s stipulations. The American Nightmare stated that this isn’t MJF’s story, “because you are just a chapter in mine.”

No match date was introduced for AEW’s first-ever cage match between Cody and Wardlow.