Cody Rhodes Allowed WWE To Use Father’s Name For Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Cody Rhodes sought out to trademark as many names that needed to do along with his legendary father that he may. This included a number of emblems for occasion names and match ideas. Cody even has The American Dream Dusty Rhodes’ title secured.

WWE continues to be holding a Dusty Rhodes Tag Crew Basic this 12 months. NXT tag groups will compete for the massive honor to win this match. Whereas responding to a fan on Twitter, The American Nightmare defined that he gave WWE permission to proceed utilizing his father’s title for this prestigious match.

If you happen to comply with this account, than I’m positive you’ve seen how complimentary to WWE I’m and infrequently. I actually simply gave them rights to make use of my dads title for his or her tag tournie.

Winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Crew Basic have included NXT Tag Crew Champions in addition to future WWE Champions. There are a variety of ways in which a group can get a push by being concerned on this match. Now WWE can proceed utilizing this title with Cody’s permission.