Cody Rhodes Announces AEW Signing Second Generation Pro Wrestler

AEW Dynamite went down in Memphis tonight. After the night time was over on TNT, followers who caught round obtained to see one thing fairly cool.

In keeping with followers in attendance, after AEW Dynamite went off the air the Gunn Membership had a match. Throughout the time when Austin Gunn was within the ring Cody Rhodes made an enormous announcement.

The American Nightmare introduced that AEW has signed Austin Gunn to a contract. Now it appears like The Gunn Membership is in AEW to remain.

Billy Gunn registered a trademark for his son’s wrestling identify and “The Gunn Club” a couple of weeks in the past. It appears like they’re already placing that to good use.