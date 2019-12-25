Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes Christmas Getaway To Paris & London

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes don’t should be wherever for AEW Dynamite this week. TNT shall be airing their yearly Christmas Story marathon so the AEW crew will get Christmas week off.

All Elite Wrestling will nonetheless be reside subsequent week from Jacksonville, Florida. So, they don’t have a really lengthy trip. The Rhodes’ are taking advantage of it. Cody despatched out an Instagram submit letting followers know that he and the Mrs. are having fun with so sights throughout the ocean for Christmas.

Took a visit throughout the pond for Christmas 🎄 – Paris yesterday and now in London. Nice meals, nice gyms, nice peace of thoughts, the most effective individual to share it with

It appears like Cody and Brandi Rhodes are taking advantage of this Vacation season. They don’t have children so it is a nice technique to deal with themselves.