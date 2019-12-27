Cody Rhodes Denied Copyright On Dusty Rhodes Name

Cody Rhodes has been on a quest to safe as lots of this father’s concepts as doable. This included an try and trademark “Dusty Rhodes.” That didn’t work out this time, however there’s nonetheless hope he’ll get it.

The state of affairs with Cody trademarking “Dusty Rhodes” was considered a “done deal” in November as Professional Wrestling Sheet studies. Now they’ve hit a wall because it was rejected for being too near “Dustin Rhodes.”

Right here, the marks share one time period, “RHODES”, and a extremely comparable time period “DUSTY/DUSTIN”, and share the identical general business impression of that of a surname and given title, respectively. Given the excessive similarity in look, sound, and which means of the marks, the marks are confusingly comparable.

The explanation for it being rejected is as a result of Dustin Rhodes already has logos in the identical leisure space in order that they didn’t need to trigger confusion.

Cody’s consultant continues to be assured that they are going to safe the trademark on his well-known father’s title. They may simply should strategy the following steps of interesting or getting permission from the particular person whose copyright conflicts with them. Since Cody’s brother Dustin is the one who owns the title conflicting with this try and copyright it is likely to be a simple repair.