Cody Rhodes Makes Big Announcement About Next Year’s Dynamite From Chris Jericho Cruise

AEW Dynamite is coming from the Chris Jericho Cruise this week. It will likely be a really fascinating setting and All Elite Wrestling needs to do all of it once more subsequent yr. In addition they have plans to make it greater.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that following Dynamite’s taping Cody Rhodes got here out and he had a really large announcement.

“It went off the air and then Cody came out. Cody talked about the dates of the cruise next year and said ‘I’ve already got it confirmed next year AEW is gonna be part of this ship again’ everybody’s cheering like crazy. Then he says, ‘Next year we’re going live.’ No two airplanes — they are going live.”

It will likely be very fascinating to see what sort of system AEW works out to air Dynamite reside from the Bahamas subsequent yr. They needed to fly two planes again with the grasp tapes this yr to make sure that the tapes bought again to Atlanta for modifying.

There was additionally a substantial quantity of issues that they should lower out of this yr’s Dynamite from the Chris Jericho Cruise. Let’s see what they’ve deliberate.

