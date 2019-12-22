Cody Rhodes On AEW Mixing Old & New School

AEW sought out to be another professional wrestling firm. They’ve lots of people to maintain blissful as they attempt to mix all the types that folks like.

Cody Rhodes just lately spoke to Sport 1 In Germany when the very severe subject of their wrestling model got here up. They’ve a variety of followers who wish to see various things.

All In was an eclectic present consisting of many alternative types, however AEW Dynamite is on each week. Now they have to keep it up and attempt to discover that good steadiness.

“They say in wrestling: What’s old is new. There is so much of the territory wrestling and even pre-Crockett, pre-television wrestling, that has so many great stories and element to bring to the squared circle and tell a story within the ropes. To be able to do that on worldwide television is huge,” Cody mentioned in the course of the interview.” “But we also have to do our best not to be a parody of what’s old. Not to be nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. You have to give people the buffet: some old, some new. We are melting those worlds. I like Memphis Wrestling, southern wrestling, I revel in that old school, but not lazy old school – the diligent, committed old school. If you mash that up with the new school and create something new, like Darby Allin does or MJF: People will let you know how much they love it.”

AEW Dynamite began with round 1.four million viewers and that quantity is down to simply over 600,000. There may be nonetheless loads of time to rebound or fall additional. 2020 will probably be an necessary time for AEW. Let’s see if they may have the ability to proceed mixing outdated and new college wrestling.