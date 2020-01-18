Cody Rhodes On AEW’s Trouble Booking Venues Due To WWE Loyalty

AEW is enjoying their first present within the New York Space at New Jersey’s Prudential Heart on March 25th. It wasn’t simple discovering a venue attributable to WWE blocking some websites.

Whereas chatting with Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes revealed that he didn’t even go to the positioning survey for the Prudential Heart. He is aware of that venue effectively because it was the situation of his solely WWE pay-per-view most important occasion match.

In the case of reserving venues generally AEW has run into some bother, particularly on the East Coast. WWE roots run deep with quite a few venues making it tough for AEW to discover a host for Dynamite.

“I’m looking forward to the Prudential Center. It’s a wonderful building. I was involved in some of the WWE events that were there. I was involved with Hell In a Cell there. Actually that was my only pay-per-view main event ever with WWE. But the building itself? I didn’t even go to that site survey.” “I know that building well enough. I’m beyond excited to be in the New Jersey and the New York area.” “It’s not easy. As you guys know, in some of those buildings they’ve got long standing history [with WWE], there’s a lot of loyalty elements. There’s a lot of young men and women that want it in the offices. And a lot of old men and women who are you know; trepidatious about this wild disruptive wrestling company coming in. They [the younger generation] were the ones who said ‘no this is great. We’ve seen what they’re doing in these other venues. They’re filling them up and we want them.’ That first show is going to be…It’s going to be gangbusters.”

AEW Dynamite isn’t going away. They simply signed an enlargement with WarnerMedia that may see the present carrying on till at the least 2023. We’ll need to see if a few of these venues that had been nervous about reserving All Elite Wrestling may ultimately come round.

