Cody Rhodes On If He Obsesses Over AEW Dynamite Television Ratings

Cody Rhodes sees the scores for AEW Dynamite each week which is a vital a part of his job, but it surely’s not every part. AEW Dynamite appears to be off to an amazing begin in 2020, however there are extra areas one can decide a tv present on aside from viewership.

Throughout a current Twitter Q&A, Cody Rhodes was requested: “Do you obsess about ratings week to week or are you more interested in playing the long game?” To Cody, there’s a profit to discovering a steadiness within the two.

For me personally, perhaps a pleasant steadiness of each. The latter being crucial.

AEW Dynamite has defeated WWE NXT for a couple of weeks now, however no one can predict what’s to return. Cody Rhodes realizes that the short-term and long-term targets of the corporate needs to be to enhance, however he additionally is aware of it’s a marathon and never a dash.