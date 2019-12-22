Cody Rhodes On Roman Reigns Taking Shots At AEW

Roman Reigns could be very protecting of WWE as a result of it’s his yard. This is the reason he doesn’t have a lot like to publicly give for AEW.

SPORT1 in Germany just lately spoke to Cody Rhodes about any photographs that Reigns took at All Elite Wrestling. He understands that as a result of Roman Reigns is the Huge Canine in WWE. That firm is treating him very nicely, however AEW can also be constructing one thing value defending.

“[Roman] is very, very smart, he has WrestleMania main event under his belt, he has incredible talent. I think at the time, a lot of people were … I don’t wanna say naive. People were turning away from it, but there’s no turning away now.” “WWE’s on a 49 year head start and I tip my hat for that. But what we’re doing is to build upon what fans have been talking about for 20 years, what they want from a wrestling product and what perhaps wasn’t delivered to them. We want to be the alternative. If that means stepping into competition, so be it. It’s better to have competition, for me, for Roman, for everybody.”

2020 is sure to be an fascinating 12 months on the planet of professional wrestling information. We’ll in all probability hear some photographs fired in each instructions, however the mission for AEW stays the identical to current a reliable professional wrestling different.