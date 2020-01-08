Cody Rhodes On The ‘Forbidden Door’ Between AEW & NJPW

AEW and NJPW usually are not working collectively. That is despite many individuals getting their hopes up with Chris Jericho’s latest program with Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

The New York Put up just lately spoke to Cody Rhodes concerning the “forbidden door” between AEW and NJPW. He stated the door between AEW and NJPW could be forbidden, however guys like Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho are capable of get by it. In the long run, every firm is specializing in themselves.

“I feel the factor that was unusual to me was folks have been asking for this partnership. I don’t know what a partnership would seem like aside from what you noticed. Chris Jericho was a part of one of many principal occasions of Wrestle Kingdom, Jon Moxley as properly. They each have been profitable. What did he name it? The forbidden door? … The forbidden door. It could be forbidden, however clearly the door is opening and shutting and opening and shutting. It’s public information that some guys right here, myself included, have exemptions to work New Japan Professional-Wrestling. However I do know that New Japan Professional-Wrestling’s focus is New Japan and AEW’s focus is AEW.

You may by no means say by no means about AEW and NJPW working collectively. Nothing appears to be on the way in which proper now. It’s simply a type of issues that followers can proceed to want will occur.

If each corporations are involved with themselves then they may have the ability to see the good thing about some form of partnership.