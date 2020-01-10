Cody Rhodes Raising A Lot Of Money For Australian Fire Relief

Cody Rhodes noticed what was occurring with the fires in Australia and he found out one thing he might do. It seems that his efforts are elevating some huge cash.

Rhodes is promoting a “Cody” shirt carried out up within the fashion of his father’s traditional “Dusty” shirt. He wore the shirt on AEW Dynamite this week. The American Nightmare is donating 100% of the earnings to assist Australian hearth preventing efforts.

Ryan Barkan, proprietor of Professional Wrestling Tees introduced that Cody Rhodes’ new t-shirt is now the #1 promoting t-shirt on your complete web site.

We don’t have the determine of how a lot Cody was capable of increase for the Australian firefighters. Hopefully, it’s a giant quantity to allow them to assist as a lot as they’ll.