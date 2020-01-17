Cody Rhodes Reveals How Long He Planned ‘Miami Vice’ Look For AEW Dynamite ‘Bash At The Beach’

Cody Rhodes confirmed up on AEW Dynamite this week and he had particular apparel for Bash At The Seaside. Many followers appreciated Cody’s “Miami Vice” look, however The American Nightmare wasn’t planning it.

Throughout a Twitter Q&A, Cody Rhodes revealed that he determined to go together with the Miami Vice look on the day of the present. In any case, he at all times travels with a white go well with.

Gameday choice – it matched the aesthetic of our digital belongings and lighting… However a variety of the youthful cats simply assumed it was like a South Seaside look ha (I at all times have a white go well with, ya’ by no means know when there’s gonna’ be a seashore marriage ceremony)

AEW’s subsequent Dynamite will happen through the Chris Jericho Cruise. It is going to be very attention-grabbing to see what the AEW stars put on to the ring on the excessive seas. At the very least Cody could have a white go well with in case he wants it.