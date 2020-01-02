Cody Rhodes Reveals Letter Grade He Would Give AEW So Far

AEW kicked off 2020 with a present at Every day’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. As they start their first full 12 months in operation, AEW can look again and see what they’ve already executed so much.

Whereas chatting with Yahoo Sports activities, Cody Rhodes revealed that he would give an A grade. He wouldn’t go greater than an A as a result of there may be positively room for enchancment.

“I think if A is the top rating and we’re going off just the American standard, I think I would give myself an A rating. I wouldn’t go higher because there’s definitely been some things that I have learned in regards to this.” “Just so that my rating doesn’t seem braggadocious or arrogant, the reason that I am so confident and optimistic about AEW is because of the fans. It beams across the television set, but if you come to one of these shows, these fans are nuts — in the best of way nuts. It’s a dream come true for a wrestler.”

Cody Rhodes may be very assured in the way forward for All Elite Wrestling. He must be as they keep on into 2020 residing their goals whereas working a significant professional wrestling firm.