Cody Rhodes Reveals When AEW Had Indications WarnerMedia Was Renewing Dynamite

AEW will probably be round for a minimum of 4 extra years. That stability may additionally play an element of their continued rise as followers know that AEW Dynamite goes to be on TNT for even longer.

Whereas talking to Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes revealed when AEW had the primary indications that WarnerMedia was going to increase their deal. This came about far prior to anticipated which must also be comforting for followers.

“We in the last week had some indication that perhaps an extension was something that we were going to talk about sooner than we anticipated to talk about. The thing that, I think it is a really a pat on the back not to the AEW crew as much — and I don’t mean to be pandering in anyway. But the fandom, one thing that the fandom really likes is to know, ‘Hey, they’re not going anywhere.’”

All Elite Wrestling has skilled success in 2020. They defeated WWE NXT within the scores every week to date and their momentum doesn’t appear to be fading. Now that WarnerMedia has proven much more dedication within the younger professional wrestling firm it implies that All Elite Wrestling will proceed till a minimum of 2023.

