Cody Rhodes Says AEW’s Focus Is Fun

AEW sought out to current another skilled wrestling product. They’re now coming into 2020 with an enormous lineup in retailer for Each day’s Place.

Whereas chatting with Yahoo Sports activities, Cody Rhodes mentioned All Elite Wrestling’s mindset. They wish to be another, however their focus can also be to be enjoyable.

“We don’t think about it being different, our focus is fun, and something like that was really fun.”

In terms of AEW’s direct competitors on Wednesday nights, they aren’t involved with WWE NXT.

“There’s a romantic way to look at the ratings and say ‘Here we are, it’s the late 1990s again. Every Thursday let’s check ‘em.’ It’s fun to look at the ratings but I know internally we’re not having any pep rally speeches. Our concern is not NXT and I believe NXT’s concern is not us.”

We’ll have to attend and see what AEW has in retailer for followers in 2020. Hopefully, the brand new 12 months and additions like Arn Anderson will assist enhance the product.

It doesn’t sound like Cody Rhodes is worried with WWE NXT both. This is without doubt one of the the explanation why he requested for the competitor’s present not be performed within the Go Place backstage throughout Dynamite.