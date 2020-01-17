Cody Rhodes Says John Cena Is The Standard To Become A Real Hero

Cody Rhodes not too long ago had time for a Q&A and he took on a couple of questions. One in all his solutions gave him an opportunity to place over John Cena.

A fan requested The American Nightmare: “Who would you say is the best babyface in recent years, or who is the babyface that you originate your work from?”

Cody Rhodes is aware of precisely who he sees because the “standard” for him. After explaining that 2020 is a a lot completely different time for professional wrestling he put over John Cena for with the ability to transcend the professional wrestling enterprise to change into a legit hero for tens of millions of individuals.

In 2020 you’ll be able to’t be a foul man and be a very good man. It’s see by means of. It’s a must to be unwavering in your ethical code, the way you act when of us aren’t trying, and you need to be self conscious… Cena is kinda’ the usual in transcending a fake hero to being an actual one for tens of millions.

John Cena will very probably by no means seem throughout an AEW occasion, however Cody Rhodes nonetheless needed to give him credit score for every thing he’s performed. It isn’t about who you might be when individuals are paying consideration, as a result of it’s what you do when no one is trying that issues essentially the most. Cody Rhodes understands that and apparently so does John Cena.