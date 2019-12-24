Cody Simpson Denies Cheating On Miley Cyrus After Witnesses Say He Kissed Another Woman!

Does Miley Cyrus must be apprehensive??

We’ve been listening to assurances she and Cody Simpson are nonetheless collectively, which looks as if an odd factor to want incessantly — however with Miley’s yr it definitely makes a form of sense. Gurl has had a much bigger season of rebounds than Andre Drummond! (See, we are able to make sports activities jokes!)

The purpose is it’s comprehensible when followers learn right into a sudden drop in PDA as being one other breakup fairly than simply the tip of the honeymoon part.

However since they apparently are nonetheless collectively, Cody might have some ‘splainin’ to do.

We already informed you about him being noticed out for a stroll with Playboy mannequin Jordy Murray on Saturday. We don’t know the way stable YOUR belief foundations are, however in our expertise a pleasant stroll with December 2019’s Playmate of the Month is sufficient to destroy most two-month-old relationships.

Nevertheless it seems later in the identical weekend Cody was allegedly noticed kissing some woman in a membership! Effectively, possibly…

An eyewitness informed Web page Six they noticed Cody on the Little Sister Lounge within the East Village late Sunday night time, and his habits was a bit sketchy:

“He was drinking and flirting with girls.”

Whereas the supply additionally says Cody was positively “texting Miley while there” he additionally was not fully pining on their lonesome:

“He was with all these girls and one was almost fainting, and he kissed her on the lips with no tongue.”

Whoa! If that’s true, that’s a particular violation. Nevertheless it’s just one supply, proper?

Truly ANOTHER supply informed E! Information the identical fundamental story, with only a few minor particulars of distinction. Their supply mentioned they noticed Cody “dancing behind the DJ booth at Little Sister with a group of girls” which sounds precisely the identical. Nevertheless, this witness mentioned one of many ladies “kissed him on the lips.” That’s a barely completely different story (although usually one with the identical ending if you happen to catch our drift).

The supply additionally corroborates Cody “was texting Miley” however this one says “his friend kept trying to grab the phone for him to stop.”

Inneresting. Was somebody being a nasty affect attempting to get him to overlook about Hannah Montana and get with Miss New York as an alternative??

Effectively, in accordance with Cody, not one of the above. His agent responded to the tales by telling E!:

“There is absolutely no truth to this story. Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period.”

Effectively, that’s definitely an unequivocal denial.

However doesn’t it all the time begin with denial, earlier than they lastly admit what they did however say it wasn’t an enormous deal?

What do YOU assume is happening with Cody and Miley?

Are they nonetheless collectively? Is Cody appearing problematically? Or are they already break up up — and he’s simply hung up and nonetheless texting her??

[Image via Avalon/WENN/Instar.]