Cody Simpson Spotted With Playboy Model In NYC — As Miley Cyrus Posts Cryptic ‘Love Always Wins’ Message

Cody Simpson is hangin’ out with a Playboy mannequin… and Miley Cyrus seems to be all in her emotions about it!

The Australian heartthrob pop star was noticed in NYC on Saturday afternoon strolling alongside December 2019 Playmate Jordy Murray. Pics of the pair confirmed them on a SoHo stroll, having fun with the pre-Christmas lights and sights within the metropolis… however there was no signal of Miley anyplace!

In the meantime, the previous Disney Channel star was busy elsewhere along with her personal emotions and focus — and he or she used her time on Saturday afternoon to cryptically tweet about loneliness and relationships. So, like, is that this an indication that there’s hassle in paradise between these two, or one thing???

First off, Cody was clearly doing his factor on town streets, and Murray was all smiles; you may see these pics HERE. And as you may see (beneath), right here’s what Miley needed to say on Saturday night, alluding to her former relationship with Liam Hemsworth and including extra:

A tragic Christmas tune I wrote a number of years again proper earlier than the vacations. Was feeling like shit trigger I couldn’t be with the one I liked. Even with a home filled with household and mates I nonetheless felt alone…. https://t.co/n1g3f2IsMh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019

and pleasure understanding how singularly superb YOU are! Love all the time wins! 🎄 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019

That’s very attention-grabbing… and undoubtedly type of cryptic!!!

After all, the final time these two had been seen in public collectively was again on December 13, when Cody joined Miley on one among her common journeys to assist younger individuals at a homeless youth shelter. Apart from that, although, it’s been some time since these two have actually taken to social media collectively and posted pics, which is one thing they used to do on a regular basis! Hmmm…

Apart from that, we all know Miley and Cody have a minimum of been contemplating the potential for beginning a band collectively, too. No phrase on whether or not they’re extra centered on that, or on a relationship, or what, nevertheless it’s one thing each of them have talked a couple of LOT just lately, even when ducking questions on their relationship and all that.

No matter no matter could also be occurring right here, it’s actually been a hell of a 12 months for Miley! In 2019, she transitioned from a decade-long relationship with longtimed love Liam, to a high-profile attractive summer season fling with Brody Jenner‘s ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, to (apparently) settling into no matter she’s received occurring proper now with Cody. To say issues have been going at whirlwind velocity would appear to underestimate it just a little bit, to make certain.

And but right here we’re, Perezcious readers, with obvious hassle on the horizon for Miley and Cody, a minimum of in gentle of this little Playboy mannequin sighting! What are we to make of all this proper now?!

