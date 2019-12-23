Cold Wave Grips Delhi; Air Quality Slips To “Very poor” Category

Air High quality Index (AQI) at 9.44 am was recorded at 310, which falls in “very poor” class (File)

New Delhi:

Delhiites woke as much as a chilly Monday morning with the minimal temperature settling at eight.three levels Celsius, regular for this time of the 12 months.

Humidity was recorded at 97 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast primarily clear skies for the day with average fog on Tuesday morning.

Extreme chilly wave situations are seemingly in some components of the nationwide capital by means of the day and the utmost temperature might hover round 15 levels Celsius, in keeping with the Meteorological Division.

The visibility was 1,000 metres at 5.30 am in Safdarjung and was lowered to 600 metres by eight.30 am.

At Palam, the visibility was 700 metres at 5.30 am and had dropped to 500 metres by eight.30 am.

The Air High quality Index (AQI) within the metropolis at 9.44 am was recorded at 310, which falls within the “very poor” class.

An AQI between Zero-50 is taken into account “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”. An AQI above 500 falls within the “severe plus” class.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a excessive of 14.6 levels Celsius and a low of seven.four levels Celsius.

Railways mentioned 12 trains had been delayed attributable to climate situations within the northern area as they had been operating late by 1:45 hours to six:45 hours.

Trains like Sachkhand Specific from Nanded to Amritsar was operating late by virtually seven hours whereas the Dibrugarh Specific from Dibrugarh to Delhi was operating late by three hours.