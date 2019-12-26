Cold Wave Grips Parts Of Rajasthan; Fatehpur Lowest At Minus 3 Degrees

The climate workplace has predicted comparable circumstances in Rajasthan for subsequent 48 hours (Representational)

Sikar/Jaipur:

Chilly wave intensified its grip in components of Rajasthan on Thursday with the evening temperature dipping 1 to five levels Celsius at many locations throughout the state.

Fatehpur city in Sikar district recorded an evening temperature of minus three levels Celsius, which is that this season’s lowest up to now.

Extreme chilly circumstances with floor frost and dense fog threw regular life out of drugs within the Shekhawati space, comprising Churu, Sikar and Jhununu districts and close by areas.

In line with the meteorological division, Sikar recorded the evening temperature at zero diploma Celsius whereas it was zero.5 diploma Celsius in Pilani.

Mount Abu, the hill station, recorded 1 diploma Celsius whereas Churu, Vanasthali, Bikaner, Ganganagar and Ajmer recorded the evening temperature at 1.three, three.2, three.7, three.9 and 5.5 levels Celsius respectively.

The minimal temperature in Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Dabok and Barmer was 5.6, 5.eight, 6.four, and seven.2 levels Celsius respectively.

The climate workplace has predicted comparable climate circumstances for the subsequent 48 hours.