Cold Wave Intensifies In Odisha, Sonepur Records 3.4 Degree Celsius

Chilly wave situations more likely to prevail over a number of districts in Odisha, says IMD (File)

Sonepur, Odisha:

The chilly wave situations have gripped the state severely with the mercury dropping to three.four diploma Celsius in Sonepur at present. As many as 15 locations in Odisha recorded minimal temperature under 10 diploma Celsius.

As per the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, Angul recorded four.6 diploma Celsius temperature, Phulbani 5 diploma Celsius, Daringbadi at 5.5 diploma Celsius and Titilaghar 6.1 diploma Celsius.

It was adopted by Bhawanipatna at 6.5 diploma Celsius, Keonjhar 6.6 diploma Celsius, Jharsuguda 7.three diploma Celsius, Sambalpur 7.four diploma Celsius, Bolamgir eight diploma Celsius and Balasore eight.6 diploma Celsius.

Cuttack recorded eight.eight diploma Celsius, Baripada 9.zero diploma Celsius, Sundarghar 9.zero diploma Celsius, Koraput 9.6 diploma Celsius temperature.

The chilly wave situations are more likely to prevail over a number of districts in Odisha, based on IMD.