Coldplay say they have “no aspirations left” and view their music as “a service”

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin says that his band have achieved all of their goals, and that they now view themselves merely as “a service.”

The band launched their eighth studio album ‘Everyday Life’ final November and headlined Glastonbury for a report fourth time in 2016, the identical yr they carried out the distinguished Tremendous Bowl Halftime Present.

Talking to Q Journal, Martin stated that after the band’s final tour “it was like, ‘OK, we’ve got to that place, we’ve got to that job description, now what are we going to do with it?”

He went on to say that “nothing is left in terms of career aspirations,” and that “our job is to translate the songs that we receive and get out there and be of use to people if they want it.”

“We’ve got to be a service, like a TV station. Or a tap,” he added.

Earlier this week, Coldplay introduced an intimate reside present in L.A. that might go down as followers’ final likelihood to see the band for a very long time.

Having launched ‘Everyday Life’ with two reveals in Jordan together with a particular gig in London’s Pure Historical past Museum, Chris Martin then vowed that the band would solely be enjoying “about three or four gigs” to help the report, with the band transferring to play reside “differently” for environmental causes.